Centre rushes teams to 9 States with high caseloads of dengue

New Delhi, November 3, 2021

The Union Health Ministry today said it had rushed high-level teams to nine States and Union Territories which are reporting high caseloads of dengue to support them in public health measures for control and management of the disease.

This is in pursuance of the directions issued by Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya during a review meeting on the dengue situation in Delhi on Monday, an official press release said

These States/UTs are Haryana, Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir,

The Minister had directed his Ministry to extend help to all the States/UTs having a high incidence of dengue cases. A total of 1,16,991 dengue cases have been reported by States and UTs across the country.

A significantly higher number of cases in some states are reported in October as compared to number of cases during the same period last year. A total of 15 States/UTs are reporting their maximum cases in the current year; these states contribute 86% of the country’s total dengue cases till October 31.

In view of this, Central teams comprising experts from NVBDCP, NCDC and Regional Offices have been sent to the 9 States/UTs that are reporting more cases in October compared to September.

The teams are tasked to assist and support states to mount an effective public health response. The teams have been asked to report on status of vector control, availability of kits and medicines, early detection, availability and use of insecticides, status of anti-larval and anti-adult vector control measures, and so on.

They will also brief the State Health authorities about their observations, the release added.

