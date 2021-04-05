Centre rushes 50 high-level teams to Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Punjab for COVID-19 control measures

New Delhi, April 5, 2021

The Central Government has constituted 50 high-level multi-disciplinary public health teams and deployed them to 50 districts across Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Punjab in view of the recent spike in the numbers of new COVID-19 cases and deaths in the three States.

The teams are being rushed to 30 districts of Maharashtra, 11 districts of Chhattisgarh and 9 districts of Punjab to assist the State Health Department and local authorities in COVID-19 surveillance, control and containment measures.

The two-member high level team consists of a clinician/epidemiologist and a public health expert.

The teams will visit the States immediately and monitor the overall implementation of COVID19 management, especially in testing, including surveillance and containment operations; COVID-appropriate behaviour and its enforcement; availability of hospital beds, sufficient logistics including ambulances, ventilators and medical oxygen, and progress in the COVID19 vaccination drive, an official press release said.

Three senior officers from the Government of India have been appointed as nodal officers for the three states of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Punjab.

Vijoy Kumar Singh, AS&FA, Ministry of Textiles is the nodal officer for Punjab; Richa Sharma, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change is the nodal officer for Chhattisgarh, and Kunak Kumar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban affairs is the nodal officer for Maharashtra.

The teams will report to and coordinate with the nodal officers for the three States. They will submit daily reports on five aspects including Testing; Contact Tracing including Surveillance & Containment; Hospital infrastructure including ICU, ventilator & oxygen beds; Enforcement of COVID Appropriate Behavior; and COVID Vaccination, the release added.

NNN