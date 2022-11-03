Centre approved about 225 projects worth more than Rs 2 lakh crore for Maharashtra, says Modi

New Delhi, November 3, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the Centre has approved about 225 projects worth more than Rs 2 lakh crore for Maharashtra.

Addressing the Rozgar Mela of Maharashtra government via video message, he said the employment fair held on Dhanteras was the beginning of the campaign to provide 10 lakh jobs in the Central Government.

Since then, he has addressed the Rozgar Melas of Gujarat and Jammu & Kashmir governments. “It is clear from the organization of the Rozgar Mela in such a short time that the Maharashtra government is moving with strong resolve towards providing employment to the youth. I am also happy that in the coming times such job fairs will be further expanded in Maharashtra,” he added.

There will be thousands of appointments in the Home department of Maharashtra and the state's rural development department.

“The nature of the jobs is changing rapidly in the changing times, the government is also constantly creating opportunities for different types of jobs,” he said.

The Mudra scheme was giving collateral-free loans to the youth and 20 lakh crore worth of loans have already been disbursed. Similarly, start-ups and the MSME sector were being supported in a big way, he added.

“These opportunities for employment and self-employment are becoming available equally to all, Dalit, backward, tribal, general class and women.” Around Rs 5 lakh crore worth of assistance will be given to 8 crore women associated with self-help groups, he added.

“The record investments that the government is making in infrastructure, information technology and other areas across the country are creating new employment opportunities,” he said.

For Maharashtra, the Central Government has approved about 225 projects worth more than Rs two lakh crore. Around Rs 75,000 crore worth of Railway projects and Rs 50 crore worth of projects for modern roads have been approved. “The work on these projects is either going on or the work is going to start soon,” he said.

“When the government spends such a huge amount on infrastructure, millions of new employment opportunities are created,” he added.

