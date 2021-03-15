Central team deployed to review health arrangements for Kumbh Mela at Haridwar

New Delhi, March 15, 2021

The Central government has deployed a high-level team to Haridwar in Uttarakhand to review medical care and public health arrangements for the Kumbh Mela 2021.

The team is led by Dr. S. K. Singh, Director, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), with Dr. S. K. Jain Additional Director, and Dr. Meera Dhuria, Deputy Director both from NCDC, as its other members.

An official press release said that, among other things, the team will focus on the status of implementation of the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the Kumbh Mela issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) in the context of implementing preventive measures to contain spread of COVID- 19 during Kumbh Mela.

The team will also review the implementation of its field level recommendations given to the State during its last visit, a month back, the release added.

