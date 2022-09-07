Cabinet approves Kochi Metro Rail Project Phase-II from JLN Stadium to Infopark via Kakkanad

New Delhi, September 7, 2022

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today approved the implementation of Phase II of the Kochi Metro Rail Project.

The second phase, from JLN Stadium to Infopark via Kakkanad, will be built at a cost of Rs.1,957.05 crore with a length of 11.17 Kms and 11 stations, an official press release said.

The preparatory works for Phase II including road widening of Seaport Airport Road are progressing well, it said.

Phase-I in Kochi from Aluva to Petta, covering a length of 25.6 km with 22 stations at an estimated completion cost of Rs. 5181.79 crore is fully operational.

Kochi Metro Phase 1A project of viaduct of 1.80 km from Petta to SN Junction with an approved cost of Rs.710.93 crore is being implemented as state sector project. Presently all construction activities related with the project are over and it is ready for inauguration.

Kochi Metro Phase 1 B Project of 1.20 km from SN Junction to Thripunithura Terminal is under construction as state sector project.

Kochi is the most densely populated city in Kerala and is part of an extended metropolitan region, which is the largest urban agglomeration in Kerala. Kochi metropolitan area is estimated to have population of about 20.8 lakh in year 2013, 25.8 Lakh in 2021 and 33.12 lakh by the year 2031.

NNN