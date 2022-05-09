BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab, 10 kg heroin seized

Chandigarh, May 9, 2022

The Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a Pakistani drone close to the international border in Amritsar district of Punjab early Monday and recovered nine yellow packets suspected to contain heroin.

The weight of the heroin was found to be 10 kg with packing material.

In a tweet, the BSF said, "BSF troops foiled another smuggling attempt through Pak drone. Vigilant BSF troops fired at the drone coming from Pak and brought it down. Drone carrying 9 packets suspected to be heroin (10.670 kg) in a bag were also recovered."

The troops sounded an alert.

Punjab shares a 553-km barbed-wire fenced international border with Pakistan which is under the vigil of nearly 135 BSF battalions. The drug network operates along the Afghanistan-Pakistan-India route.

IANS