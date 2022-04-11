British-era bridge collapses in MP, no casualties reported

Bhopal, April 11, 2022

A British-era bridge on the Nagpur-Bhopal highway collapsed on Sunday, leading to hours-long traffic snarls on the busy road. No casualties were reported in the incident.

As per the official information, the bridge collapsed when a multi-axle lorry loaded with around 130 tonnes of weight (electric machines) was crossing over it. A portion of the bridge collapsed leaving the lorry hanging and heavy machines fell on the dry Sukthwa river.

The more than 50 metres-long bridge over Sukthwa river in Narmadapuram (Hoshangabad) district was constructed around 1865 at a height of 25 feet above the river. It is believed that the bridge was constructed to provide connectivity from Nagpur to Bhopal.

The incident occurred when the 138-wheel lorry was crossing the narrow bridge, leading to the vehicle falling on the dry river bed, Additional Superintendent of Police Awadhesh Pratap Singh told the press.

"The driver complained of some minor injury to the spleen but he left the spot soon after. Five more people who fell along with the vehicle are fine. The lorry was bringing transformers from Hyderabad to Itarsi in Narmadapuram," Singh added.

IANS