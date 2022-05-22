Boy pulled out from 100-foot-deep borewell in Punjab, dies

Chandigarh, May 22, 2022

A six-year-old boy who was pulled out on Sunday from a 100-foot-deep abandoned borewell in a village in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district after an eight-hour rescue operation died, authorities said.

The child, Hritik, was rushed to a hospital immediately after he was retrieved from the well but was declared dead by doctors there, officials said.

The boy climbed a borewell shaft when stray dogs were chasing him. The shaft, covered with a jute bag, collapsed and the boy fell into the well in a village in Dasuya subdivision.

The parents of the boy are migrant labourers.

Teams of the district administration, including Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Hans, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were at the site. Medical teams were also deployed.

A camera was put inside the borewell to monitor the boy's condition, said officials, adding that high oxygen flow was also provided through pipes.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was in constant touch with the district authorities.

IANS