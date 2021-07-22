Boulders, slush halt Central Railway in Nashik, Pune sections

Mumbai, July 22, 2021

Central Railway (CR) services were badly hit owing to boulders falling on rail lines and tracks getting breached due to heavy slush on the Nashik and Pune sections, following torrential rains since the past 24 hours, officials said here on Thursday.

The services were affected after boulders fell on the tracks in the Titwala-Igatpuri sector on the Nashik section and Ambernath-Lonavala sector on the Pune section besides slush as the downpour continues.

There was waterlogging or tracks getting submerged on other sectors in these sections bogging the outgoing and incoming long-distance train services in different directions.

However, the services on the suburban section between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Titwala and Ambernath were running but with delays, CR officials said.

Meanwhile, the IMD has forecast moderate to heavy rains with thunderstorms in Mumbai with spells of very heavy rainfall in some places accompanied by gusty winds of 40-50 kmph or 60 kmph.

According to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation Disaster Control, in the past 24 hours till 8 a.m. on Thursday, the city got around 75 mm of rain the eastern suburbs 72mm and western suburbs 61mm.

The city will witness a 4.39 metre high tide Thursday at 10.46 a.m. and another of 3.82 metres at 22.38 p.m.

IANS