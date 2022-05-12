Both pilots killed in chopper crash at Raipur airport

Raipur, May 12, 2022

Both the pilots were killed when a Chhattisgarh government helicopter crashed at the Raipur airport on Thursday evening, officials said.

According to information received, the helicopter was landing when the crash occurred, but it was not clear what led to the accident.

Chhattisgarh Chief Bhupesh Baghel has expressed his deep sorrow at the death of the pilots -- identified as Captain Gopal Krishna Panda and Captain A.P. Srivastava -- and extended his condolences to their families.

IANS