States

Both pilots killed in chopper crash at Raipur airport

IANS

Raipur, May 12, 2022

Both the pilots were killed when a Chhattisgarh government helicopter crashed at the Raipur airport on Thursday evening, officials said.

According to information received, the helicopter was landing when the crash occurred, but it was not clear what led to the accident.

Chhattisgarh Chief Bhupesh Baghel has expressed his deep sorrow at the death of the pilots -- identified as Captain Gopal Krishna Panda and Captain A.P. Srivastava -- and extended his condolences to their families.

IANS

Accident
Chhattisgarh
Raipur
Helicopter Crash
State government helicopter
Pilots killed

Related Stories

No stories found.

Latest Stories

No stories found.

Trending Stories

No stories found.