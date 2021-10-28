Bombay HC grants bail to Aryan Khan, 2 others in cruise drug case
Bombay HC grants bail to Aryan Khan, 2 others in cruise drug case

Mumbai, October 28, 2021

In a huge relief, the Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha who were nabbed in the cruise ship rave party raided by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

While granting bail to the trio, Justice N. W. Sambre said he would pass a detailed order in the matter on Friday.

Accordingly, the trio of Khan, Merchant and Dhamecha will not step out of the jails till the court's orders are received, said a defence lawyer.

Aryan Khan is the son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan.

