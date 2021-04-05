Bombay HC asks CBI to probe ex-top cop's allegations
Mumbai, April 5, 2021

In a significant development, the Bombay High Court on Monday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct a preliminary probe into allegations of corruption levelled against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh by former Mumbai Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G.S. Kulkarni has asked the CBI to complete the probe within 15 days on the issues raised by Singh in his "letter-bomb" last month.

The court had reserved its orders after hearing Singh's petition and some other PILs pertaining to the issue, on March 31.

