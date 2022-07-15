Body of TV scribe washed away in Telangana floods found

Hyderabad, July 15, 2022

The body of a journalist, who went missing after the car in which he was travelling was washed away in flood waters in Telangana's Jagtial district three days ago, was found on Friday.

After the search operation lasting for more than 48 hours, rescue workers traced the body of Zameeruddin, a reporter working for NTV, a Telugu news channel.

The rescue team also pulled out the badly mangled car from the stream. The body was found stuck in a tree.

Though the car was traced on Thursday, the rescue workers could not pull it out due to the strong current of flood water.

The car was washed away on the night of July 12 when Zameeruddin along with his friend Lateef was returning to Jagtial after covering rescue of nine labourers stuck in Godavari flood waters by NDRF personnel at Bornapalli.

Police said the car in which the duo was travelling was swept away by swirling waters between Ramojipet and Bhupatipur villages in Raikal mandal.

The incident occurred when they tried to cross a flooded bridge over a stream. The vehicle fell off the road and was swept away in the flood water.

While Lateef escaped by catching hold of a tree, Zameeruddin went missing. Though rescue operations were launched immediately, they were hampered by the rains.

IANS