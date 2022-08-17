Bodies of six people recovered from two houses in Jammu, SIT set up to probe deaths

Jammu, August 17, 2022

Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered the bodies of six people in a semi-decomposed condition from two houses in the posh residential area of Tawi Vihar in Sidhra locality of Jammu city on Wednesday.

The police have constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to investigate the deaths.

"SIT headed by Sanjay Sharma (SP rural Jammu) and including Pardeep Kumar (SDPO Nagrota), Inspector Vishav Partap (SHO Nagrota) and SI Majid Hussain (IC Police Post Sidhra) has been formed to investigate the matter," official sources said.

The police said that, prima facie, it appeared to be a case of poisoning but it was yet to ascertained whether it is a case of forced poisoning or otherwise.

"Five deceased belonged to Marmat in Doda district of Jammu division and one to Barzalla area of Srinagar district.

"Of these, Sakina Begum and her two daughters, Naseema and Rubina, and her son, Zafar Saleem, and Sajad Ahmad were from Doda district while Noor-ul-Habib was from Barzalla area of Srinagar District.

"Around 10 p.m. yesterday, we received a call from a woman in Barzalla area of Srinagar saying that her brother, Noor-ul-Habib was not picking up her calls and she had apprehension about some untoward happening.

"Upon this, police parties of police post Sidhra and police station Nagrota rushed to the spot and found that the doors of the house were bolted from inside.

"The doors of the house were forcibly broken open in the presence of locals of Tawi Vihar Colony in Sidhra.

"It was found that the dead bodies were lying in the house.

"A team of FSL and photographers of the crime section of PCR was called in.

"Locals of the area informed that the four dead bodies were of Noor-ul-Habib, Sakina Begum, Sajad Ahmed and Nassema Akhter.

"Locals also informed us that there is another house which belongs to one of the deceased.

"The police party went there, opened the doors and found two more bodies -- of Rubina Bano and her brother Zafar Saleem," police said.

Senior police officers, including Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu, Chandan Kolhi also rushed to the spot.

The bodies have been sent to the Government Medical College Hospital in Jammu where medico-legal formalities, including post-mortem examination, are being conducted to ascertain the exact cause of death.

