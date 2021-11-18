Bodies of civilians killed in Srinagar encounter handed over to families

Srinagar, November 18, 2021

The bodies of two civilians killed in Monday's encounter in Hyderpora area of Srinagar have been handed over to their families, official sources said.

They said the bodies of Altaf Ahmad Bhat, the owner of the building where the encounter took place and Mudasir Gul, who was running a call centre in a rented space in the same building, were exhumed in presence of their family members in Handwara area of north Kashmir.

"The bodies have been handed over to the families and they are on way to Srinagar now," sources said.

There was an outrage over the killing of these two civilians and also over the decision to bury them away from their homes without any family member attending the last rites.

IANS