BJP MP's son shot at in Lucknow, hospitalised

Lucknow, March 3, 2021

Ayush Kishore, 30, son of BJP MP Kaushal Kishore, was shot at by bike-borne assailants in the Mandiaon area in Lucknow in the wee hours of Wednesday.

He has been admitted to the Trauma Centre and is not yet in a condition to give a statement.

According to ADCP North, Prachi Singh, Aayush was returning home around 2.45 am on Wednesday when the miscreants opened fire at him.

Ayush was hit in the hand and the chest. The assailants fled the scene.

Prachi Singh said that the police are searching for the assailants through the CCTV footage from the area.

This is the second time that Ayush has been attacked and there is a possibility of rivalry behind the incident.

Kaushal Kishore, who is the BJP MP from Mohanlalgang,and his wife Jaya Devi, who is a BJP MLA, reached the Trauma Centre on being informed of the incident.

IANS