BJP leader Bagga arrested by Punjab Police from his Delhi residence

New Delhi, May 6, 2022

The Punjab Police on Friday arrested BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga from his Delhi residence over his remarks against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Confirming the arrest from his West Delhi residence, Punjab Police later tweeted: "SIT of SAS Nagar Police is looking after the matter. A notice of 41 CrPC was issued against Bagga. This morning he has been arrested."

After arrest, he was taken to Mohali for interrogation, sources said.

Bagga's family has alleged that his father was slapped by the police.

As per the FIR, a complaint against him was lodged with the Mohali Police by Dr Sunny Singh Ahluwalia (Lok Sabha In-charge and Spokesperson, Aam Aadami Party, Punjab.

In his complaint, Ahluwalia had alleged that the BJP leader and other unknown persons were "causing instigation, incitement, criminal intimidation to cause violence, use of force, imminent hurt to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders, in a predesigned, well planned, orchestrated manner by making, publishing provocative, false, communally divisive and inflammatory statements".

"They want to outrage religious feelings and promote disharmony and create feeling of enmity, hatred, ill will, etc. Bagga along with other members of the BJP have been manufacturing an absolutely false, malicious and inflammatory narrative against Kejriwal in a well calculated and pre planned systematic manner to execute their vested motives.

"Bagga on March 30, through his interview given to various News Channels, issued an absolutely false, fabricated and communally divisive statement in order to outrage the religious feelings as well as subject Kejriwal to imminent threat to his life.

"He wrote Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha activists won't let Kejriwal live, Kejriwal should apologise. Thus an FIR should be lodged against Bagga," read the FIR accessed by IANS.

Based on this, the Punjab Police filed an FIR on April 1, under sections 153-A, 505, 505(2), and 506 of IPC against Bagga.

Soon after his arrest, BJP leader Kapil Mishra criticised the Punjab Police. Another leader Naveen Jindal accused the AAP of misusing police, while Praveen Shankar Kapoor termed it "political vendetta".

IANS