Bihar: Five killed in road mishap in Araria district

Patna, September 21, 2021

Five persons died on Tuesday after the vehicle they were travelling in overturned in Araria district of Bihar.

The accident occurred at Dala village under Palasi block. One person survived with injuries and has been admitted in the Sadar hospital of Araria.

He said that they were returning from an Anant fair in Palasi block. When they reached Kaliaganj, the vehicle overturned and fell into an adjoining pond.

He managed to get out of the car but others failed. They were spotted by local villagers.

"We received information about the accident from local villagers. A team immediately reached the accident site and recovered the dead bodies from the pond. The injured person was unable to walk after the accident," said Shiv Pujan Kumar, SHO of Palasi police station.

"The bodies were sent to Sadar hospital for post mortem. The kin of the deceased are being informed," he added.

IANS