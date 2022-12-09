Bhupendra Patel resigns as Gujarat CM, BJP to elect new leader on Saturday

Gandhinagar, December 9, 2022

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and his cabinet tendered their resignations to Governor Acharya Devvrat on Friday to pave the way for the formation of a new government.

The newly-elected lawmakers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will meet on Saturday (December 10) to choose a new leader.

BJP's state chief C. R. Patil, in a letter addressed to the Governor, has sought his appointment for Saturday. In the letter, he has also informed the Governor that the MLAs' meeting will be held on Saturday wherein a new leader of the legislature party will be elected, after which the party will be requesting the Governor to hold the swearing-in ceremony on Monday.

Bhupendra Patel is all set to continue as the Chief Minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other dignitaries will be attending the swearing-in ceremony.

In the recently held Assembly elections in two phases, the BJP has got a thumping majority with 156 seats in the 182-member house. This will be the seventh consecutive victory for the BJP in the state.

IANS