Bengal: Mamata Banerjee's brother dies of Covid

Kolkata, May 15, 2021

On a day when the West Bengal government announced a near-lockdown in the state for 15 days to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lost her younger brother who was battling for life against the coronavirus disease in a private hospital for the last one month.

Ashim Banerjee died on Saturday morning after being detected with Covid-19 last month, the hospital said in a statement.

Banerjee, 62, was undergoing treatment at the hospital for the past one month, sources in the hospital said.

"He was detected with Covid-19 last month and was undergoing treatment for almost a month now. He had certain co-morbidities such as hypertension. He died at 9.20 am in the morning," a doctor in the hospital said.

His last rites will be performed at Nimtala cremation ground on Sunday following Covid protocols.

The pandemic also took the lives of five doctors across the state today. They are well-known pathologist Dr Subir Kumar Dutta (90), renowned physician from Barasat, Dr Utpal Sengupta (in his 70s), surgeon Dr Satish Ghata (late 70s), Dr Sandipan Mandal (37) of Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital, and gynaecologist Dr Dilip Chakraborty.

West Bengal registered its highest single-day spike of 20,846 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the tally so far to 10,94,802, the health department said in its bulletin on Friday.

The death toll rose to 12,993 after 136 more people succumbed to the infection in the past 24 hours, the bulletin said.

Of the 136 deaths, 67 were due to co-morbidities where Covid-19 was incidental. The North 24 Parganas district accounted for 42 fatalities and Kolkata 34.

IANS