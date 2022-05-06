Bagga arrest: Two cases lodged against Punjab Police by Delhi Police

New Delhi, May 6, 2022

The Delhi Police on Friday lodged two separate cases against Punjab Police in connection with the arrest of BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga from his West Delhi residence, a lawyer representing Punjab Police said.

R. K. Rathore, the lawyer representing Punjab Police, told IANS: "The first case was lodged under sections of kidnapping, while the second was lodged under section of assault. The second case was lodged on the complaint of Bagga's father. Delhi Police has detained four Punjab Police personnel and taken them to Janakpuri police station".

Following all standard operating procedures, the Punjab Police had duly informed Delhi Police about the matter, he claimed.

He also produced a few photographs to prove his claims. However, the Delhi Police officials remained unavailable for any comment.

Bagga was picked up from his residence in Janakpuri area on Friday, a month after he was booked for his alleged remarks against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the latter's views on the movie "The Kashmir Files".

The Haryana Police reportedly stopped Punjab Police at Kurukshetra when they were taking the BJP spokesperson to Mohali.

BJP leaders have accused the ruling ruling Aam Aadmi Party of misusing the Punjab police.

IANS