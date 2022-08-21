Assam: Three dead, six injured in road accident

Silchar, August 21, 2022

At least three persons died and six others were seriously injured in a road accident in Cachar district of Assam on Sunday, officials said.

A police officer said that the accident occurred when an auto-rickshaw in which nine persons were travelling collided with a truck around 3 am.

The accident happened in the Tikpara area of Katigorah of Cachar, along the national highway. The victims -- mostly labourers working on a Jal Jeevan Mission project, were returning to their home.

The deceased have been identified as Yasin Ahmed, Rajmuar Das, and Bilal Uddin. They were rushed to a nearby hospital, but the doctors declared them brought dead.

The condition of six others is said to be critical. They have been admitted to Silchar Medical College and Hospital.

The police said the truck driver fled after the collision of his vehicle with the auto-rickshaw.

Angered over the incident, local residents blocked the national highway for some time. However, the road was eventually cleared following police intervention.

IANS