Assam jolted by magnitude 6.4 earthquake, aftershocks

Guwahati, April 28, 2021

A strong earthquake, measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale, jolted the Sonitpur region of Assam this morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

The quake, which had its epicentre at latitude 26.69 N and longitude 92.36, about 43 km west of Tezpur, occurred at 0751 hours at a focal depth of 17 km, a bulletin from NCS said.

Tremors were felt in other parts of the north-east as well as north Bengal, reports reaching here said.

The tremor was followed by about four aftershocks, measuring between 4.7 and 3.6 on the Richter scale and occurring between 0803 hurs and 0844 hours.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and promised help from the Centre.

"Spoke to Assam CM Shri @sarbanandsonwal Ji regarding the earthquake in parts of the state. Assured all possible help from the Centre. I pray for the well-being of the people of Assam," Modi said on Twitter.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to Sonowal.

"Have spoken to the Chief Minister of Assam, Shri @sarbanandsonwal ji, to assess the condition in different parts of the state after an earthquake. The central government stands firmly with our sisters and brothers of Assam. Praying for everyone’s safety and well-being," Shah said on Twitter.

"Big earthquake hits Assam. I pray for the well being of all and urge everyone to stay alert. Taking updates from all districts," Sonowal had said earlier on Twitter.

