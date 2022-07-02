Assam floods: Over 22.17 lakh marooned, toll rises to 174

Guwahati, July 2, 2022

Over 22.17 lakh people in 27 of Assam's 35 districts are still marooned due to the ongoing floods, which, along with landslides, have killed 174 people so far, officials said on Saturday.

The officials of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said that since April, 156 people lost their lives in pre-monsoon and monsoon floods while 18 others died in landslides in different districts of Assam.

They said that over 50,714 hectares of crop area are still inundated in 1,934 villages in 27 districts while the flood situation is deteriorating due to incessant rains in the state.

Over 2.77 lakh men, women and children took shelter in 404 relief camps with the district administrations setting up relief and distribution centres in the flood-hit districts.

An ASDMA official said that after visiting the flood-affected districts, two Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCT) on Saturday held a meeting with Chief Secretary Jishnu Barua and other Assam government officials.

Senior officials from the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), NHAI, NHIDCL and FCI also attended the meeting.

The Chief Secretary requested the IMCT to submit a report to the Centre so that the state can get more central funds to deal with the flood situation.

IANS