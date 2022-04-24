Ashish Mishra surrenders in compliance with SC order

Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh), April 24, 2022

Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra Teni and also the main accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence of October 3, 2021, surrendered in the court of the chief judicial magistrate on Sunday in compliance with a Supreme Court directive.

This comes just a week after the Supreme Court cancelled his bail and granted him a week to surrender.

Ashish surrendered in the court a day ahead of the expiry of his bail term.

He was granted bail by the Allahabad High Court in February 2022. This pertains to the violence that broke out in Lakhimpur Kheri in October 2021, where eight people including four farmers were killed.

Last week, the apex court, while hearing the petitions filed by farmers challenging the accused's bail, ruled against Mishra.

The three-judge bench noted that the victims of the violence were denied the right of hearing in the Allahabad High Court which had granted bail to Mishra. It also asked the high court to reconsider the bail granted to Ashish Mishra.

The incident dates back to October 3, 2021, when a group of farmers was protesting in Lakhimpur Kheri district against the Centre's three farm laws. However, a violent clash broke out between the farmers following which an SUV, reportedly owned by Union MoS Ajay Mishra, ran over the farmers, killing four of them.

As alleged by the protesting farmers, Ashish Mishra was inside the car when the accident took place.

Following this, a case was registered and the Supreme Court also appointed retired Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Rakesh Kumar Jain to monitor and investigate the incident. An SIT was also reconstituted by the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government, which included three IPS officers.

At the same time, the minister's son was also arrested.

However, after investigation and filing of a charge sheet, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court granted bail to Mishra on February 10, 2022.

IANS