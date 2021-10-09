Ashish Mishra appears before police in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case
Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni, arriving at the office of the Crime Branch, for questioning by the police in connection with the October 3 violence, in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 9, 2021.IANS
Ashish Mishra appears before police in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh), October 9, 2021

After being served a second notice, Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni and accused of running over farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri, appeared before the police here on Saturday to record his statement.

A lot of his supporters have also reached the Crime Branch office in Lakhimpur Kheri where his interrogation of is going on.

The second notice sent by the police had asked Ashish Mishra to appear before it on Saturday after he failed to do so on Friday.

This time, the notice also warned Ashish Mishra that if he fails to appear, necessary legal action would be initiated against him.

The second notice was issued after the state government told the Supreme Court that Mishra would appear before the police on Saturday.

