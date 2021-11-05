Aryan, Munmun, Arbaaz visit NCB office to mark presence in Mumbai

Mumbai, November 5, 2021

Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant on Friday visited the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in keeping with the directive of the Bombay High Court that asked them to report to the agency once a week while granting them bail in a drugs case.

The trio arrived separately and were whisked inside the NCB office where top officials were also present.

This was the first time that Aryan, 23, son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, was seen in public view after he walked out on bail from Arthur Road Central Jail after spending 29 days in custody in the case related to a raid by NCB officials on a rave party on board a cruise ship.

While granting conditional bail to the trio, the Bombay High Court had stipulated, among several other things, that they must visit the NCB office every Friday between 11 a.m.- 2 p.m., deposit their passports and not leave Mumbai or India without prior permission.

The young trio was among the earliest detained with five other accused after the NCB's sensational raid on the luxury ship Cordelia Cruise on October 2, and all eight were arrested on October 3.

In the subsequent investigations into the alleged cruise rave party, the NCB arrested 12 more, including a couple of foreign nationals, and a majority of them are now out on bail.

IANS