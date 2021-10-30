Aryan Khan walks out of jail on bail after 29 days in custody in drugs case

Mumbai, October 30, 2021

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, finally walked out of the Arthur Road Central Jail (ARCJ) here on bail on Saturday after spending 29 days in custody in a drugs case.

With thousands of fans, admirers, a huge posse of police and mediapersons camping here for the second day, Aryan's much-anticipated exit out of the ARCJ to the waiting vehicle lasted barely a couple of seconds.

All that the waiting crowds managed to catch was a glimpse of Aryan sporting a bright blue shirt with his stark mane visible, but his face covered by a dark mask as he stepped inside the car without looking around.

Whisked off by his bodyguards to the white SUV with dark glasses on all sides, Aryan was immediately driven toward his Bandra home, Mannat, via the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

Aryan had been detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 2 during a raid on a rave party on a cruise ship as it was about to leave on a Mumbai-Goa journey. He was arrested on the next day and, after five days in NCB custody initially, he has been in judicial custody for the past 24 days. His bail pleas were declined twice by local courts before he managed to get bail from the Bombay High Court on Thursday. However, the formalities for his release from jail were completed only this morning.

