Army rescues trekker trapped in deep gorge on Kerala mountain

Kochi, February 9, 2022

In a spectacular mission, highly qualified teams of the Indian Army, including mountaineers, today successfully rescued a trekker who had slipped off a cliff two days ago and got stuck in a steep gorge in the Malampuzha mountains in Palakkad district of Kerala.

The operation was coordinated by the Army's Dakshin Bharat Area under the aegis of the Southern Command.

The youth, identified as Babu, 23, was pulled up to safety from the dangerous cliff, across a treacherous rocky mountain face, the Army said.

Babu and three of his friends had climbed the mountain but he slipped while coming down on Monday afternoon and fell into the gorge.