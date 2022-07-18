Army officer, JCO killed in accidental blast along LoC in J&K
Representational image of Indian soldiers at the Line of Control in Jammu & KashmirIANS (File photo)
Army officer, JCO killed in accidental blast along LoC in J&K

IANS

Srinagar, July 18, 2022

An army officer and a junior commissioned officer (JCO) were killed on Monday in an accidental grenade explosion along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu & Kashmir.

"On the night of 17 Jul 2022, an accidental Grenade blast occurred in the Mendhar Sector, District Poonch when troops were performing their duties along the LoC," a spokesman for the Ministry of Defence said.

"The blast resulted in injuries to soldiers who were immediately evacuated by helicopter to Udhampur.

"During the treatment one officer and one JCO succumbed to their injuries," the spokesman added.

IANS

