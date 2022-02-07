AP: Nine dead in road mishap in Anantapuram district

Amaravati, February 7, 2022

Nine people returning from a wedding died when a car in which they were travelling was hit by a truck in Anantapuram district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday night.

The father of the bride was among those killed in the accident that occurred near Budagavi village of Urvakonda mandal, police said.

According to police, the victims were returning home from a wedding in Bellary, Karnataka.

The tragedy occurred when a truck coming from the opposite direction rammed into the car on the Anantapuram-Bellary highway between Budagavi and Kottalapalli villages.

A police officer said all the occupants of the car were killed in the collision. Police had a tough time in retrieving bodies from the badly mangled car.

The deceased include the bride's father Venkatappa Naidu (58), the state secretary of BJP Kisan Morcha. He, along with some relatives, was returning to their home in Nimbagallu village after attending the wedding of his daughter in Bellary.

The other deceased were identified as Swati (38), Jaswanth (12), Jhanvi (12), Saraswati (60), Ashok (30), Shivamma (30) and Subhadramma (60).

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the accident and announced ex-gratia payment from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to the families of the deceased.

"Pained by the loss of lives due to a tragic accident in Ananthapuramu district, AP. Condolences to the bereaved families. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next-of-kin of the deceased," tweeted the Prime Minister on Monday.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has also expressed shock over the accident and conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased.

IANS