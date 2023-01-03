Another Russian found dead in Odisha, third in a fortnight

Bhubaneswar, January 3, 2022

Days after the mysterious deaths of two Russians in a hotel in Rayagada, another Russian was found dead in a cargo ship in the anchorage area of the Paradip port in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district, police said on Tuesday.

The Russian, identified as Milyakov Sergey (51), was the chief engineer of the vessel, M. B. Aldnah, which was on its way to Mumbai from Chittagong Port in Bangladesh via Paradip, the police said.

The police suspected that Milyakov died due to a heart attack.

However, the exact cause of the death will be ascertained after proper investigation, a police official said.

Paradip Port Authority (PPA) chairman P L Haranadh confirmed the death of the Russian engineer and said an investigation was underway.

Russian lawmaker Pavel Antov and his friend Vladimir Bidenov were found dead under mysterious circumstances in the Rayagada hotel last month.

Antov was found dead on December 24, two days after his friend Bidenov was found dead in his hotel room. The Odisha police has cremated bodies of both the accused following post-mortem examinations.

The Crime Branch of Odisha Police is investigating the case. Police is yet to ascertain whether Antov accidentally fell off the terrace of the hotel room or committed suicide or any unseen force is behind the two deaths.

IANS