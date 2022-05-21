Another honour killing in Hyderabad, man stabbed to death in public

Hyderabad, May 21, 2022

In another case of suspected "honour" killing in Hyderabad, a 24-year-old man was killed in public in front of his father over an inter-caste love marriage.

Neeraj Kumar Panwar (22) was stabbed to death by five men near the busy fish market in Begum Bazar area under Shahinayathgunj police station limits on Friday night.

The young businessman was returning home along with his father Rajender Panwar after closing their shop when the assailants attacked him from behind on his head with a granite stone. As he fell down, they stabbed him with a sickle used to cut coconuts.

Panwar, a resident of Kolsawadi in Begum Bazar area who was into retail groundnut business, had a love marriage about one-and-a-half years ago with Sanjana (20), a resident of the same area but belonging to another caste. A child was born to them about one-and- a-half months ago.

The assailants, who came on two bikes, escaped after committing the crime. Police shifted Neeraj to hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

Traders gathered on the road and staged a protest demanding immediate arrest of the accused and stringent punishment. They called for a bandh in Begum Bazar on Saturday.

Police examined CCTV footage and picked up a few suspects. Working on some clues, police on Saturday apprehended four accused at Gurumitkal in Karnataka, about 150 km from Hyderabad.

According to the victim's relatives, he had approached police a year ago seeking protection, saying that he faced a threat to his life from his wife's family.

This was the second honour killing in Hyderabad in less than a month. On May 4, a 25-year-old man was hacked to death in Saroornagar over an inter-faith marriage.

Billapuram Nagaraju was murdered in public in front of his wife by her brother and another relative. Nagaraju had married Ashrin Sultana after she eloped with him early this year.

IANS