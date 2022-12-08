Andhra Pradesh: Six of wedding party die in road accident in Chittoor district

Amaravati, December 8, 2022

Six members of a wedding party died and 22 others were injured when a tractor carrying them overturned and fell into a ditch in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh late Wednesday night.

The accident occurred near Lakshmaiah Ooru village in Puthalapattu mandal.

Among the dead were the tractor driver, two women and as many children. On receipt of the information, police rushed to the spot and launched rescue operation with the help of locals.

The injured were shifted to hospitals at Chittoor, Tirupati and Vellore.

The group with the bridegroom had started from his village Balijapalle in Irala mandal and was on way to Jettipalle village for the marriage scheduled Thursday morning. Survivors told police that the driver lost control of the vehicle due to high speed.

The deceased were identified as Surender Reddy (52), Vasanthamma (50), Reddamma (31), Teja (25), Vinisha (3) and Deshika (2).

Bridegroom Hemant Kumar was among the injured. His wedding with Bhuvaneswari of Jettipalle village was scheduled on Thursday morning.

The Chittoor district collector and the superintendent of police visited the hospital at Chittoor and directed the medical authorities to provide best treatment to the injured.

IANS