Amit Shah meets CMs of NE States to discuss developmental and security issues

New Delhi, July 24, 2021

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today chaired a review meeting with the Chief Ministers of all the North-Eastern States to discuss developmental and security issues.

He also laid the foundation stone for the Multipurpose Convention Centre and Exhibition Facility of the North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC) in Shillong.

Shah, who is the President of NESAC, also presided over a high-level review meeting regarding the operation of the Space Science and Technology Centre.

Speaking at the meeting, the Home Minister said that the development journey of the NorthEast had gathered much greater pace in the last six and a half years after Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office than it had in the previous decades.

He said Modi has worked to provide the North-East with rail connectivity, air connectivity and road connectivity as well as IT connectivity. He said the Prime Minister called these group of eight states as Ashtalakshmi and today all the eight, with mutual cooperation, were moving ahead on the path of development.

At a meeting of the NESAC in January, Shah had directed the use of the agency for flood management in the North-Eastern States. At today's meeting, he was told that drafts of 110 projects had been prepared in this regard.

Expressing happiness over this, he directed the officials concerned to take steps to store water in big ponds to make the North-E;'ast flood-free.

The Home Minister said that, in comparison with the 13th Finance Commission, the 14th Finance Commission provided financial resources of more than 251% to the Northeast and in the coming three years, developmental works would be taken up to provide all the facilities to the villages by using them prudently.

He said that earlier there was talk of infiltration, terror and corruption in the North-East but today there is talk of development, connectivity, infrastructure and development. He said that, under the leadership of Modi, the issues troubling the North-Eastern region for decades had been resolved, which includes the border dispute with Bangladesh, the peace pact with NLFT, resolution of problems of Bru refugees in Tripura and Mizoram and the Bodo Peace Accord.

Shah said that NESAC's role would be of utmost importance in making the North-East drug-free, terrorism-free and developed. "Our plans will get scientific basis through NESAC Society and on this foundation a developed North-East will be made. With the coordination of MHA and NESAC, a single window system will be made so that the states can get real time information about floods and other disasters," he said.

He stated that there is no limitation on the budget for the North-East, but there should be proper utilization of expenditure. If targets are achieved, then the Government of India will have no problem in investing, he said.

He also added that the location of North-East is geographically remote and challenging , so there is a need to work out a strategy to accelerate development. He said that, in the coming times, there should be a coordination to reduce disaster risks to zero.

There should be a coordination between disaster management and NESAC which can provide warning of lightning about 36 hours in advance, he said.

Shah said the coronavirus pandemic had shaken the world and pointed out that, during the crisis, the Centre had always given priority to meeting the needs of the North-East, including in the matter of medicines, ventilators, oxygen cylinders and vaccines.

He called for early implementation of the various peace agreements and urged the Chief Ministers to resolve border disputes expeditiously through consultations.

Referring to the Central Government's Act East Policy, he said the North-Eastern states were being linked with the ports of Chittagong in Bangladesh and Sittwe in Myanmar. Important roads of North-Eastern states are being upgraded by making them National Highways and hill states like Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland and Mizoram are being connected by rail.

Shah stressed on the promotion of tourism, keeping in view the natural beauty of the North-Eastern states.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of DoNER (DoNER) G. Kishan Reddy, Minister of Science & Technology and Department of Space Dr. Jitendra Singh and Minister of State for DoNER B. L. Verma, Union Home Secretary, Chief Secretaries and Directors General of Police of all North Eastern States and other senior officers.

