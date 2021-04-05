Amit Shah leaves for Chhattisgarh to review situation after Maoist attack

New Delhi, Aplril 5, 2021

Union Home Minister Amit Shah left here today for Chhattisgarh to review the security situation in the wake of the deadly Maoist attack in which 22 security personnel were killed.

Shah will also meet the security personnel injured in the attack.

Shah will visit the site of the gun battle in Bijapur district, a Home Ministry official said.

The Home Minister later will take a review meeting and then reach Raipur to see the injured security personnel.

Shah had reviewed the situation at a meeting held at his residence here on Sunday and asserted that the "fight against Maoists will continue and we will take it to the end".

The meeting, held soon after he returned to Delhi from Assam, was attended by senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Intelligence Bureau and Central Armed Police Forces.

He had cut short his campaigning in Assam and returned to Delhi on Sunday in the wake of the Maoist attack.

A total of 22 security personnel were killed and 31 injured in the fierce gun battle with a platoon of over 300 members of the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA).

Rakeshwar Singh Manhas of the Central Reserve Police Force's elite CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) unit is still missing, and a search operation is on to trace him.

There are reports of heavy damage to the Maoists, too. The security forces also recovered the body of a woman Maoist commander-- identified as Madavi Vanoja-- along with an Insas rifle, said CRPF and state police officials.

Besides, citing intelligence inputs, the CRPF said more than 12 Maoists were killed in the operation and over 16 suffered grievous injuries. "All the injured Maoist cadres were learnt to have been taken in two-three tractors towards Jabbamarka and Gomguda region in the area."

The gun battle took place on Saturday noon near Tekulgudem village under Tarrem police station in which eight personnel of Chhattisgarh's District Reserve Guard (DRG) and six of Special Task Force (STF), seven from CRPF's CoBRA and one from its Bastaria Battalion lost their lives.

A shootout began soon after a joint team of CRPF and Chhattisgarh police's DRG and STF men reached the spot following a tip-off regarding the presence of wanted Maoist Hidma -- the commander of PLGA's Battalion No.1 -- and his associates. The PLGA's Battalion No.1 is one of the guerrilla forces operating in Chhattisgarh.

The injured personnel include 10 from DRG, five from STF, and 16 from CoBRA-210 Battalion. Of the 31 injured, 13 suffered critical injuries and are being treated at a hospital in Raipur while 18 received minor injuries and are getting treatment in Bijapur.

IANS