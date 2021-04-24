Amit Shah inaugurates oxygen plant at hospital in Gujarat

Gandhinagar, April 24, 2021

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated an oxygen plant at a Covid-designated hospital at Kolavada in Gandhinagar district of Gujarat today.

Talking to the media after inaugurating the plant, Shah said that 66 patients are undergoing treatment in Kolavada who will be provided oxygen facilities from today.

From this plant, patients will get 280 litres of oxygen per minute. Besides, oxygen cylinders will also be provided here during an emergency so that the patients do not face any inconvenience.

The Minister said a special campaign has been started across the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of which the Central Government has approved the setting up of 11 new PSA Oxygen plants in Gujarat with funds from the PM CARES fund.

He said the plants would be commissioned soon and any surplus quantities of gas from them would be transported to other states.

Shah said Gujarat is an industrial state where more oxygen is being produced, which will benefit other states.

He expressed confidence that the people of Gujarat and the State government would defeat the pandemic soon.

The Minister said that a 1200-bed hospital with a facility of 600 ICU beds will be operational soon at the Helipad Ground in Gandhinagar in collaboration with Tata Sons and DRDO. He said that work has already started on the hospital.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and senior officials were present on the occasion.

