Amit Shah gives appointment orders to next of kin of four J & K Police personnel killed in terrorist incidents

New Delhi, March 19, 2022

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, at a function in Jammu on Friday, handed over appointment orders to the next-of-kin of four personnel of Jammu and Kashmir Police, who were killed in terrorist incidents.

J & K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences Jitendra Singh and the DGP of Jammu & Kashmir Police Dilbagh Singh were present on the occasion.

Interacting with the next of kin, Shah said the entire nation was proud of the courage and commitment shown by these brave security personnel.

Pooja Devi, who received appointment orders as Panchayat Secretary in Jammu District on compassionate grounds, is the wife of Sergeant Rohit Kumar. Appointed as constable in the Jammu & KashmirExecutive Police in June 2011, he remained associated with counter-insurgency operations from the beginning of his career and was on the forefront of the anti-militancy grid.

He was promoted out of turn on July 7, 2017, as sergeant from the rank of constable for his gallant action. On January 2022, a police party from Kulgam district along with the Army, on specific information about the presence of terrorists in village Sehpora Pariwan, Kulgam laid siege and started search operations. While civilians were being evacuated, militants fired on the police party, resulting in injuries to three army jawans and Rohit Kumar, who later succumbed to his injuries. In this encounter, the dreaded Pakistani militant Babar was also eliminated, an official press release said.

Ifra Yaqoob was appointed as Orderly cum Chowkidar in the Industries and Commerce Department. He is the son of HC Mohammad Yaqoob Shah. Shah had joined J&K Armed Police as constable in February 1992. On August 13, 2014, after duty, he was on the way to his company headquarters in Bijbehara, Anantnag along with others in a police vehicle that was attacked by terrorists at Galander Pampore, Pulwama. Shah was killed in the incident. He is survived by his aged parents, wife, minor son and daughter.

Aabid Bashir was appointed as a Follower in Jammu and Kashmir Police. He is the son of Constable Bashir Ahmad Sheik, appointed as constable in J&K Executive Police in July 1991 and remained posted in Srinagar district till his death. During the intervening night of 29/30 of January 2000, terrorists attacked a police party at Rabitar Bridge, Ganderbal in which Sheik laid down his life, leaving behind his wife, minor son and daughter.

Mohsin Mushtaq was appointed as a Follower in Jammu and Kashmir Police. He is the son of Follower Mushtaq Ahmad. Mushtaq had joined J&K Police in May 1990 and remained posted in JKAP 8th Bn till his death. On May 9, 1993, terrorists fired on a BSF patrolling party on the main road Kunan, Bandipora. In the retaliatory action, one terrorist was killed. However, Mushtaq Ahmad was also killed in the crossfire. The deceased left behind his aged parents and a son, who was only four months at that time.

