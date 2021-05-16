Amit Shah discusses preparations for handling Cyclone Tauktae with CMs of Gujarat, Maharashtra

New Delhi, May 16, 2021

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today held a review meeting with Chief Ministers Vijay Rupani of Gujarat and Uddhav Thackeray of Maharashtra to assess the preparedness of the States, Central Ministries and agencies concerned to deal with Cyclone Tauktae.

The meeting was also attended by the and the Administrator of the Union Territory of Daman, Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli.

The cyclone over the Arabian Sea is expected to cross the Gujarat coast early in the morning of May 18.

The meeting, held through video-conference, follows the high-level meeting held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday with Shah and top officials for a review of the situation.

An official press release said Shah specifically reviewed the preparedness of all health facilities in the areas likely to be impacted by the cyclone.

He directed the State Administration and District collectors to make adequate power back-up arrangements in all COVID hospitals, labs, vaccine cold chain and other medical facilities. Further, he advised them to ensure adequate stocks of all essential medicines and supplies in hospitals, keeping in view likely disruption of movement of vehicles.

For the health facilities, located on the likely path of the cyclone, the Home Minister directed them to make adequate arrangements for securing them from losses and for evacuation of patients. They were also told to ensure safety of temporary hospitals set up near the oxygen generating plants. If needed, their patients may be shifted to other hospitals.

Shah also reviewed the likely impact of the cyclone on the oxygen generation plants located in the States of Maharashtra and Gujarat.

He directed the officials to make advance planning for keeping a buffer stock of oxygen for two days and movement of oxygen tankers to allocated States, so that in case of any disruption, supply to allocated States is not impacted. He also directed them to make necessary arrangements for the safety of power plants to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the hospitals and health facilities. He said that likely cyclone affected areas in Gujarat consists of industrial cluster so their safety must be ensured and industry should also remain alert.

The Home Minister assured the States of all cooperation of the Central Government and its agencies. He said that maximum resources, government and private both, should be utilized to tackle the situation. He also directed District Collectors to coordinate with the private industries and ensure that their disaster management wing are totally geared up.

DCs were also asked to closely engage with organisations and volunteers working for social cause at the local level, the release said.

Shah said that a 24x7 control room is functioning in MHA, which can be contacted at any time for any assistance by the States. He said the Indian Coast Guard, the Navy, Army and Air Force units have also been put on standby and surveillance aircraft and helicopters are carrying out aerial sorties.

He directed the senior officers to take every possible measure to ensure that people are safely evacuated and all essential services maintained, including health and oxygen facilities, power, telecommunications and drinking water and that these are restored immediately in the event of damages caused to them.

The Chief Ministers of Gujarat and Maharashtra said they would take all necessary measures for uninterrupted functioning of oxygen generating plants and safety of all health facilities.

The meeting was also attended by the Cabinet Secretary, Secretaries of Central Ministries of Home, Health & Family Welfare, Power, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Member, NDMA, Directors General of IMD and NDRF; Chief Secretaries of Gujarat and Maharashtra, Advisor to Administrator of Daman & Diu and Dadra Nagar Haveli, Disaster Management Secretaries and District Collectors concerned of Gujarat and Maharashtra and senior officers of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

MHA is in continuous touch with the State Governments/UT and the Central Agencies concerned. NDRF has pre-positioned 50 teams which are equipped with boats, tree-cutters, telecom equipment etc. and 15 additional teams are being airlifted for deployment in Gujarat, the release added.

