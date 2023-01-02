Gujarat: Three members of a family die in fire in a house in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, January 2, 2023

Three members of a family died on Monday in a fire that broke out on the first floor of a house in Ahmedabad, police said, adding that a probe is underway.

Ahmedabad's Divisional Fire Officer Om Jadeja told IANS that Fire Control had received a call at around 5 a.m. about a fire in the house in New H Colony.

"Our team rescued three persons who were rushed to the nearest hospital, where they were declared dead," he said.

The deceased have been identified as Jayesh Vaghela (40), his wife Hansa (35) and their son Rehan (8).

The officer said that on reaching the accident site, two teams were formed, one was dousing the blaze and the other started rescue operations.

In the bedroom on the first floor, they found three persons in an unconscious condition and rushed them to the hospital.

According to Jadeja, the possibility of the fire erupting due to an electrical short circuit was low as the blaze was limited to the bedroom and did not spread.

He said the fire might have started from a heater that the family was using which came in contact with a highly inflammable product like hand sanitiser.

The officer also said that it may be a case of suicide, which will be established only by a forensic probe.

IANS