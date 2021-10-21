Ahead of HC bail plea, Shah Rukh Khan meets his son Aryan in Arthur Road Jail

Mumbai, October 21, 2021

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday morning met his son Aryan, currently lodged in a barrack at the Arthur Road Central Jail (ARCJ) , after his arrest by the NCB in a drugs case.

The pony-tailed senior Khan, sporting dark shades and a black facemask over a grey half-sleeved T-shirt, was virtually mobbed by the paparazzi and the hordes of policemen as he entered the menacing barred gates of the ARCJ in the congested south Mumbai.

Accompanied by a couple of their lawyers, the father-son duo met ahead of Aryan Khan's bail plea, which was slated to come up before the Bombay High Court later in the day.

However, despite a volley of media queries, Khan moved around with folded hands but without response, as he emerged after a 10-minute tete-a-tete with Aryan.

This is the second meeting between Khan and his son, who has spent 20 nights away from the family home "Mannat" in Bandra, after he was detained by NCB on October 2, arrested on October 3. Since then, he has remained in continuous custody till date, shocking Bollywood circles and their fans.

Earlier, a couple of days after his arrest, Khan had taken permission of the NCB to meet him briefly in the agency's lockup, when Aryan was in tears over his predicament.

At one point, Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan had landed up at the NCB lock-up carrying packets of pizzas for her son, but was not permitted to meet him and returned with the parcel.

IANS