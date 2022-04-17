After communal tension, prohibitory orders in Karnataka's Hubballi city

Hubballi, (Karnataka) April 17, 2022

Prohibitory orders were clamped in Hubballi city following incidents of violence over an objectionable post on social media in the wee hours of Sunday.

The city has been turned into a virtual fortress to avoid any untoward incident. The violence started after an objectionable photo appeared on social media around midnight last night.

Protesting against the post, hundreds of people from the minority community gathered in front of Old Hubballi police station seeking action. The situation turned serious as two groups indulged in stone pelting.

Four police vehicles were damaged in the incident and 12 persons, including policemen, were injured in the clash. Further, CCTV footage showing the incident of violence had gone viral, worsening the situation.

The violent crowd had also torched the vehicles. The police fired teargas to control the violent mob.

A youth, who had put allegedly up the objectionable post, was arrested. Hubballi-Dharwar Police Commissioner Labhu Ram stated that 12 people, including policemen, were injured in the incident. He appealed to the people not to come out of their houses.

Police have taken CCTV footage into their custody and are investigating the matter.

IANS