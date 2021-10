After 27 days in jail, Aryan granted bail by Bombay High Court

Mumbai, October 28, 2021

In a major relief, the Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, and two others, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, who were nabbed in the cruise ship rave party raided by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 2.

Justice N. W. Sambre passed the operative order granting bail to the trio but the detailed order is expected only tomorrow.

This means that Aryan, Merchant and Dhamecha will be able to leave the jails where they are being held in judicial custody only after the court's orders reach the lower court and then the jail authorities.

The bail verdict came after over 9 hours of hearing spread over three afternoons at the packed hall of the high court given the unprecedented public interest in the goings-on.

"The high court has granted bail to Aryan, Arbaaz and Munmun," said a victorious Mukul Rohatgi, the former Attorney General of India, who represented Aryan, 23, in the critical final three days of arguments.

The advocate-on-record for Aryan, Satish Maneshinde, glanced upwards and briefly commented: "God is great".

Rohatgi declined further comments till the detailed bail order is received, which will be sent to the Arthur Road Central Jail to process before they actually step out of their barred enclosures.

Nationalist Congress Party Minister Nawab Malik welcomed the bail order and said that they should have been granted bail on the very first day of their arrest.

"The NCB has concocted a totally false case... They kept changing their stance to deny bail to the accused. It's a 'farziwada' which will not stand the scrutiny of the courts," Malik asserted.

The NCP leader, who has been making serial exposures on the NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, said: "It's ironic that the officer who had jailed these people for so many days is now running scared of being jailed and approaching the courts for relief."

The accused trio -- along with five others -- were detained on October 2 when the NCB swooped on an alleged rave party aboard the Cordelia cruise ship.

They were formally arrested on the following day and have thus been away from their homes for their past 27 days as the case grabbed national attention.

Later, during the investigations, the NCB had nabbed another 12 more persons, some of whom have secured bail from the Special NDPS Court.

IANS