Adani Foundation leads Yoga Yatra of 75 sites in Gujarat as part of 75th Year of Independence celebrations

Ahmedabad, June 18, 2022

In the run-up to India’s 75th Independence Day on August 15, being celebrated across the country as "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav", the Adani Foundation has organised a yoga tour of Gujarat.

Also, on International Yoga Day on June 21, as many as 36,000 practitioners will perform yoga at these 75 sites to promote yoga for fitness.

The Adani Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the Adani Group, one of India's largest business conglomerates.

The tour covers 75 heritage, tourist, archaeological sites and landmark architectural sites across Gujarat. Each of these sites is of immense significance and many of these are revered religious sites.

The sites were chosen to reflect the rich and vibrant cultural heritage of Gujarat.

The yoga performances across the state have been documented in the form of short films to showcase the benefits of yoga in the backdrop of Gujarat’s unique culture, history, architectural marvels, natural eco-system and diverse geography.

Gautam Adani, the chairman of the Adani Group, said on Twitter, "Leading to #InternationalYogaDay, @adanifoundation celebrates the grandeur of Gujarat in an immersive tour of the state's 75 most remarkable destinations and the innumerable benefits of yoga. A journey to preventive healthcare and holistic well-being in the service of the nation.