Adani Foundation leads Yoga Yatra of 75 sites in Gujarat as part of 75th Year of Independence celebrations
Ahmedabad, June 18, 2022
In the run-up to India’s 75th Independence Day on August 15, being celebrated across the country as "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav", the Adani Foundation has organised a yoga tour of Gujarat.
Also, on International Yoga Day on June 21, as many as 36,000 practitioners will perform yoga at these 75 sites to promote yoga for fitness.
The Adani Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the Adani Group, one of India's largest business conglomerates.
The tour covers 75 heritage, tourist, archaeological sites and landmark architectural sites across Gujarat. Each of these sites is of immense significance and many of these are revered religious sites.
The sites were chosen to reflect the rich and vibrant cultural heritage of Gujarat.
The yoga performances across the state have been documented in the form of short films to showcase the benefits of yoga in the backdrop of Gujarat’s unique culture, history, architectural marvels, natural eco-system and diverse geography.
Gautam Adani, the chairman of the Adani Group, said on Twitter, "Leading to #InternationalYogaDay, @adanifoundation celebrates the grandeur of Gujarat in an immersive tour of the state's 75 most remarkable destinations and the innumerable benefits of yoga. A journey to preventive healthcare and holistic well-being in the service of the nation.
This content is available to viewers on a variety of online and broadcast platforms in several easy-to-access formats. A song, "Yog Karo", created by Sachin-Jigar and sung by Shankar Mahadevan, has also been produced to raise awareness,highlighting the beauty of Gujarat and depicting various yoga positions.
The elements of each asana or posture performed in this song is linked to that particular site, such as the performance of Simhasana, Vrukshasana, and Mayurasana at Gir Forest.
“Each episode of this Yoga Yatra reveals the beauty and grandeur of Gujarat by taking viewers and yoga enthusiasts on an immersive tour of the state’s most remarkable destinations and the innumerable facets of the practice of yoga,” said Dr Priti Adani, Chairperson, Adani Foundation.
“Knowing, experiencing and connecting with our ancient roots and cultural heritage is very important to discovering who we were and who we should be. Yoga is India’s gift to the world. It is not just a path to fitness, but a journey to preventive healthcare and holistic well-being," she added.
