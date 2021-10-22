Actress Ananya Panday grilled by NCB for second day, summoned again

Mumbai, October 23, 2021

For the second consecutive day, Bollywood actress Ananya Panday was on Friday grilled by a team of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), for over three hours, in connection with its ongoing probe into the October 2 "rave party" aboard a cruise ship.

An NCB official said she has been summoned again on Monday morning for a third round of questioning.

Ananya, 23, daughter of veteran actor Chunky Panday, is now being questioned for her version by the NCB for certain different fresh leads it has collected in the case, but the officials declined to elaborate.

In a series of quick developments on Thursday, the NCB sleuths "visited" Ananya's residence in Khar and summoned her for questioning and she was quizzed for over two hours.

While the Khan and Panday families are close to each other, the upcoming actress Ananya is friends with Aryan and his sister Suhana too.

Besides Aryan Khan, the NCB has so far nabbed 19 other persons as the cruise ship cases progresses at a quick pace, and more arrests are not ruled out, the sources said.

Meanwhile, the bail plea of Aryan Khan - in detention and custody for the past 21 days, currently lodged in the Arthur Road Central Jail - is slated to come up before the Bombay High Court on October 26.

IANS