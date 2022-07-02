AAI signs agreement with UP Govt. for operation of five airports

Lucknow, July 2, 2022

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Friday signed an operation & management agreement for operationalization of five airports owned by the Government of Uttar Pradesh for a period of 30 years.

These five airports are Aligarh, Azamgarh, Chitrakoot, Muirpur and Shravasti.

The agreement was signed by N V Subbarayudu, ED (SIU) on behalf of AAI and Kumar Harsh, Special Secretary, Civil Aviation Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh on behalf of the State Government.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was amongst those present on the occasion.

The MoU was exchanged by Sanjeev Kumar, Chairman AAI and S P Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary, Uttar Pradesh.

D S Mishra, Chief Secretary of UP, and A K Pathak, Member Planning (AAI), were also present.

As per the agreement, AAI will operate and manage the airports and provide all necessary services. Communication Navigation Surveillance/Air Traffic Management (CNS/ATM) services will also be provided by AAI, for which the State Government will enter into a separate agreement, an oficial press release said.

Further, Reserved Services will be provided by the Government of India for which the State Government will enter into a separate Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA).

AAI will also be responsible for obtaining and maintaining of aerodrome license for these five airports.

As per the agreement, Government of UP will complete the initial capital works for making airports ready for commercial operation and hand over all moveable and immovable assets along with relevant approvals, documents to AAI for operation and management.

Government of Uttar Pradesh will provide dedicated infrastructure for utilities like water, electricity and drainage connection etc. at the airport (to & within).

This is the first time that AAI has entered into an O&M Agreement with the State Government for operationalization of State Government-owned airports.

