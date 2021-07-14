A part of Hyderabad's Mahboob Mansion collapses

Hyderabad, July 14, 2021

A part of the nearly 120-year-old Mahboob Mansion, a heritage structure in Hyderabad's Malakpet area, collapsed on Wednesday.

Amid the continuing rains in the city, a portion of what was once a majestic palace caved in. No one was injured in the incident.

A video of the incident shows part of the first floor of the two-storeyed dilapidated structure crumbling down.

Mahboob Mansion was once a palace named after the sixth Nizam, Mir Mahboob Ali Khan. The ruler of then Hyderabad state used to live occasionally in this palace built in classical European and Mughal style.

Originally built by Hassan Bin Abdullah Nawaz Jung, the bungalow was purchased by Mahaboob Ali Khan who expanded it into a beautiful palace from where the racecourse was easily visible.

Whatever was left of the majestic palace fell to neglect over last few decades, and in recent times it turned into a den of anti-social elements.

Heritage activists say that Wednesday's incident is yet another indication of how the city's heritage is in total ruins.

During late 1970s, the area around the palace was converted into a wholesale grain and vegetable market by the then government.

IANS