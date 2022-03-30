80% of fire in Sariska forests controlled, say Rajasthan officials

Jaipur, March 30, 2022

As much as 80 per cent of the fire in the Sariska forests in Alwar district of Rajasthan has been controlled with IAF helicopters engaged in dousing the fire throughout the day, state's Principal Secretary, Environment, Shreya Guha, said on Wednesday.

In order to control the blaze in the areas prone to fire in Sariska Tiger Park, fire action was taken by two helicopters of the Indian Air Force.

Chief Conservator of Forests, STR, R. N. Meena said that the Wildlife Warden and District Collector took stock of the fire accident areas and gave necessary directions regarding progress of fire-fighting action and prevention of spread of fire. He said that till Tuesday the fire in the forest area was widespread, but it is now under control with the collective efforts made by the nearby villagers, forest officials and the Indian Air Force team.

Expressing hope that the way the collective work is being done on a war footing, the blaze will under control by late evening/night on Wednesday, he said that the Central and the state governments are committed to protect forests and wildlife by controlling the fire accidents in these areas.

On March 29, the IAF deployed two Mi17V5 helicopters in response to a request by the district administration to douse the forest fire. The helicopters flew more than 10 hours during the day, dispensing more than 33,500 litres of water over the affected area.

IANS