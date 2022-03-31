7 of marriage party killed in road accident in J&K's Poonch

Jammu, March 31, 2022

Seven persons were killed and several others injured on Thursday in a road accident in Poonch district of Jammu & Kashmir, officials said.

Official sources said a Tata Sumo carrying guests of a marriage ceremony was going to Bufliyaz from Surankote when it went out of the driver's control and fell into a deep gorge at Tarran Wali.

"Initial reports said seven persons have died in this accident and many others injured. Rescue teams have rushed to the spot. Further details are awaited," a source said.

IANS