7-day quarantine for those coming from Kerala to Karnataka

Bengaluru, August 31, 2021

The Karnataka government on Monday decided to quarantine all travellers from Kerala for seven days in the backdrop of increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the latter state.

The state government has also decided to open classes for 6th, 7th and 8th standards from September 6, state Revenue Minister R. Ashok said.

As per the state government decision, those coming from Kerala, including students, will have to undergo institutional quarantine for seven days. They will have to undergo a COVID-19 test on the 7th day, Ashok said.

The positivity rate in Kerala has reached 19 per cent and about 30,000 cases are being reported daily. In this background, the restrictions in the bordering districts of Dakshina Kannada and Kodagu will continue, Ashok said.

As far as opening of schools is concerned, it has been decided to start classes (from 6th to 8th) in all taluks which recorded less than 2 per cent positivity rate. The schools are going to open from September 6.

Fifty per cent of students are allowed to come to class on one day and another 50 per cent the next day. The schools will remain open for 5 days from Monday to Friday.

The decision was taken after only 14 children tested positive for COVID among 6,472 samples taken from 9th to 12th standard students.

In the districts which have recorded less than 1.5 per cent of COVID positivity rate, the restrictions are relaxed.

Restrictions on marriage halls have also been relaxed as 400 persons can attend marriage functions. In small marriage halls, 50 per cent of the capacity of the hall can gather.

As far as Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are concerned, it has been decided to take a call on September 5. The prevailing COVID situation will be analysed before making a decision.

IANS